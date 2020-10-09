Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 330,155 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,155 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.35% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,987.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,146. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

