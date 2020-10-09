Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 387,826 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,826 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 57,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

