Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 41,031 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,031 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. 3,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

