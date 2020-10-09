Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 46,899 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.65. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

