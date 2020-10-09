Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 48,119 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,119 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

