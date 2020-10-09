Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 61,957 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,957 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of South State worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. South State Corp has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. Research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.