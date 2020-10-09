Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 68,631 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,631 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas accounts for 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,288. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

