Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 74,383 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,383 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.79% of Ducommun worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.97. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

