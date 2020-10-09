Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 7,642 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for about 1.8% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cable One worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6,406.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 319.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 26.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,677 shares of company stock worth $4,983,077. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $1,832.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,026. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,812.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,777.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

