Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 89,446 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,446 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 18,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,566. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

