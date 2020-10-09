Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 957,496 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957,496 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 24,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

