Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 96,524 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,524 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.27% of Century Communities worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 876,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 218,069 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 203,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Communities by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 160,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,258. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

