Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. 4,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

