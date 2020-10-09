Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541,649 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 4,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,816. The company has a market cap of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

