Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $455,799.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $455,799.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,081,713 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

