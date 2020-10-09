DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,241.55

DCC plc (LON:DCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,241.55 and traded as low as $5,346.00. DCC shares last traded at $5,422.00, with a volume of 428,498 shares traded.

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 8,963 ($117.12) to GBX 8,783 ($114.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,560 ($98.78) to GBX 7,750 ($101.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,245.80 ($94.68).

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,320.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,247.47.

In other DCC news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,898 ($90.13) per share, for a total transaction of £34,490 ($45,067.29).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

