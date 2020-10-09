Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.03.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.13. 32,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,261. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $234.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

