Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 382,029 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.03.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $234.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

