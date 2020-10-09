DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 109.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $54,141.72 and approximately $183.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 80.2% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00078854 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 653.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021220 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000269 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007891 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

