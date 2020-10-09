DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.21

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $22.91. DENSO CORP/ADR shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 6,891 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNZOY. ValuEngine raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get DENSO CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.