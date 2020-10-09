DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XRAY. Bank of America upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

