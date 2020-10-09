Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $17.15 on Monday. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.