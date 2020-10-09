Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.84. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

