Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.45. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

