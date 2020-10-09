Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

