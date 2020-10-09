Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

UUGRY stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.50.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

