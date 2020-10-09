Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.54

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.54 and traded as high as $151.20. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 396,757 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €151.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

