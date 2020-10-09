Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.85 ($10.41).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBB. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

PBB traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.99 ($7.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,568 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.29. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

