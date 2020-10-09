Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEZ. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.98 ($7.04).

ETR DEZ opened at €5.08 ($5.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a market cap of $613.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.08. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of €6.19 ($7.28).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

