DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $575.05

Shares of DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $575.05 and traded as low as $544.00. DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $544.00, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.79.

About DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

