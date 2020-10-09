Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

