DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

DRH opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

