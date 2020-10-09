Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,775 shares in the company, valued at $22,020,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.