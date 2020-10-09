Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $331,966.01 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $331,966.01 and $189.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.01048310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

