Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Trading Down 6.8%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.42. 1,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.82% of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

