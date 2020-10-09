DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLHC. ValuEngine cut DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.