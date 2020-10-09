Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.69.

DOCU stock opened at $220.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Docusign has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

