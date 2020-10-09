DogeCash Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $99,658.34 and $12,281.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00398528 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012735 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007681 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,857,115 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

