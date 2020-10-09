Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $335.39 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $335.39 million and approximately $89.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00432594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002862 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,604,527,072 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Graviex, Bits Blockchain, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, C-Patex, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Poloniex, Ovis, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, CoinEx, Exmo, BiteBTC, cfinex, Kraken, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, BitFlip, YoBit, QBTC, Koineks, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Indodax, Tripe Dice Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Exrates, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, FreiExchange, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, BCEX, Tidex and Robinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

