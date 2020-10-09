Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $93.12. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dorman Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

