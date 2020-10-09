Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce sales of $267.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.10 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $253.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DORM. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $228,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 47.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.12. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,199. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $97.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

