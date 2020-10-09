DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. BidaskClub downgraded DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 122.5% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $49.25. 479,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,840,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

