Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 8,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,345. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 482.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

