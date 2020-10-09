Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:DS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 8,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,345. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 482.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.
