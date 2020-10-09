DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $294.04

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $294.04 and traded as high as $310.30. DS Smith shares last traded at $309.14, with a volume of 4,657,587 shares.

SMDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.38)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Davy Research decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.86 ($4.48).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.