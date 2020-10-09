DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $134.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.67.

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

