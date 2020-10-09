Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after buying an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,403,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,912,000 after buying an additional 137,985 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.26. 77,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,313. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

