Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty has signed a long-term lease for a 1.1 million-square-foot logistics building, presently under construction in the Inland East sub-market of Southern California. This leasing for a building that started as a speculative development reflects a solid demand for its logistics properties. Apart from the e-commerce boom, supply-chain disruption caused by the pandemic is likely to spur demand for incremental inventory storage over the long term. Given the company's solid capacity to offer bulk distribution properties, it is well poised to capitalize on this demand. It has witnessed healthy rent collections and solid balance-sheet strength enables it to pursue growth endeavors. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the pandemic’s adverse impact on economy and a development boom in some markets are concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Duke Realty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

