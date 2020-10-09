Dune Network (DUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,312.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dune Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $15,312.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00093594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.01524892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00157859 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 486,856,583 coins and its circulating supply is 385,978,715 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

