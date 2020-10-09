Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (D2O) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (ASX:D2O) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.35.
