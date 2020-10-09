Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (D2O) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (ASX:D2O) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.35.

Get Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) alerts:

About Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX)

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It serves various agricultural industries, including dairy, viticulture, citrus, broadacre, olives, almonds, and dried fruit. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.