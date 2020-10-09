E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BEST were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 991.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BEST in the second quarter worth $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 23,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.66. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BEST has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

